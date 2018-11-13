Which betting rules did Daniel Sturridge allegedly break?

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has been charged with misconduct relating to alleged breaches of the Football Association’s betting rules.

The England international is claimed to have breached one rule relating to betting on football.

In a statement, the FA alleged that Sturridge had provided information relating to football that had been “obtained by virtue of his position” and “is not publicly available”.

There was no further information or evidence as to what Sturridge is alleged to have done. BBC reporter Simon Stone suggests that the mention of the offence having being committed in January is a major clue that the charge relates to his loan move to West Bromwich Albion.

Sturridge, aged 29, had been widely tipped to join Newcastle United for the second-half of the 2017/18 campaign, but instead made the switch to the Hawthorns.

The FA’s assertion in its statement is that the charges relate to Rule E8(1)(a)(ii) and Rule E8(1)(b). Those rules read: