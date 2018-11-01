Cesar Azpilicueta reacts to his reunion with Frank Lampard after Derby game

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilcueta has given his thoughts on his reunion with former team-mate Frank Lampard.

The Blues beat Lampard’s Derby County side 3-2 in last night’s Carabao Cup fourth-round tie at Stamford Bridge.

Azpilicueta shared a photo of him embracing his ex-colleague in the tunnel. He said it was great to see Lampard and wished the “legend” all the best for the rest of the season.

The Spain international also noted that Lampard’s side had given them a tough game.

Chelsea now face Bournemouth in their quarter-final tie.