Cesc Fabregas thanks ‘fans’ for watching his post-match workout

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas was limited to a 10-minute cameo from the bench in yesterday’s 3-1 win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

That meant the Spain international needed to be put through his paces on the pitch after the final whistle to ensure he got a proper workout.

Fabregas was pleased to have his fan club – aka his family – stay behind after the game to cheer him on as he went about his work.

He wrote: “I have the best fans.”