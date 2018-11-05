Cesc Fabregas thanks ‘fans’ for watching his post-match workout
Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas was limited to a 10-minute cameo from the bench in yesterday’s 3-1 win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.
That meant the Spain international needed to be put through his paces on the pitch after the final whistle to ensure he got a proper workout.
Fabregas was pleased to have his fan club – aka his family – stay behind after the game to cheer him on as he went about his work.
He wrote: “I have the best fans.”
I have the best fans pic.twitter.com/cjgaBaiZTE
— Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) November 4, 2018