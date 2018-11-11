Confirmed Manchester Derby Team News: Man City vs Man Utd lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for today’s Manchester derby clash between Manchester City and Manchester United.

Man City team to play Man Utd

How we line-up in the 177th Manchester Derby! 🔵 City XI | Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy, Fernandinho, Silva (C), Mahrez, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero Subs | Muric, Kompany, Gündogan, Delph, Sané, Jesus, Foden Presented by @HAYSWorldwide ⚽️ #MCIMUN #mancity pic.twitter.com/p07uaAz0aB — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 11, 2018

Manchester City make two changes to the side that thrashed Shakhtar Donetsk in midweek.

Benjamin Mendy and Sergio Aguero come into the starting XI.

They replace Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus.

Kyle Walker has shaken off the injury that forced him off against Shakhtar and starts this afternoon.

Starting XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy, Fernandinho, Silva (C), Mahrez, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero

Man Utd team to play Man City

There is no Paul Pogba for Manchester United in today’s derby match.

After playing against former club Juventus in midweek, Pogba is not involved at all in the matchday squad this afternoon.

Marouane Fellaini is rewarded for his impressive showing after coming on as a substitute against Juve with a place in the starting XI as Pogba’s replacement.

The only other change sees Marcus Rashford replace Alexis Sanchez.

Sanchez and fit-again Romelu Lukaku are both on the bench for Manchester United.

Starting XI: De Gea, Young, Lindelof, Smalling, Shaw, Matic, Herrera, Fellaini, Lingard, Rashford, Martial