Confirmed Team News: Arsenal vs Liverpool lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Arsenal vs Liverpool clash in the Premier League.

Arsenal team to play Liverpool

Full-backs Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac have both shaken off injuries to start against Liverpool this evening.

There are two changes to the side that started against Crystal Palace in the Gunners’ last Premier League fixture.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan replaces Alex Iwobi, while Kolasinac comes in for the suspended Matteo Guendouzi.

Bernd Leno is preferred to Petr Cech in goal.

Starting XI: Leno, Bellerin, Mkhitaryan, Lacazette, Ozil, Torreira, Aubameyang, Holding, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Xhaka

Liverpool team to play Arsenal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp makes three changes to the side that beat Cardiff City last weekend.

Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson and James Milner all come into the starting XI.

They replace Dejan Lovren, Alberto Moreno and Adam Lallana.

Captain Jordan Henderson and fellow midfielder Naby Keita (both hamstring) remain sidelined.

Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Milner, Salah, Mane, Firmino