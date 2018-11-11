Confirmed Team News: Arsenal vs Wolves lineups
Here is the confirmed team news for this afternoon’s Arsenal vs Wolves game in the Premier League.
Arsenal team to play Wolves
⏰ An hour to go until #ARSWOL…
…so here's how we line up this afternoon 👇 pic.twitter.com/XOEaoG08bT
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) November 11, 2018
Setting aside the midweek draw with Sportin Lisbon, Arsenal boss Unai Emery makes just one change to the side that starting against Liverpool in their last Premier League game.
Alex Iwobi comes into the team in place of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who is among the substitutes.
Youngster Eddie Nketiah is also on the bench.
Starting XI: Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Kolasinac, Torreira, Xhaka, Iwobi, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette
Wolves team to play Arsenal
Here's how Wolves line-up for this afternoon's @premierleague clash against @Arsenal. #ARSWOL
— Wolves (@Wolves) November 11, 2018
Wolverhampton Wanderers are unchanged to the side that started in the 3-2 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.
Starting XI: Patricio, Doherty, Bennett, Boly, Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Costa, Cavaleiro, Coady, Jimenez