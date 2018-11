Confirmed Team News: BATE Borisov vs Chelsea

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s BATE Borisov vs Chelsea clash in the Europa League.

BATE Borisov team to play Chelsea

Former Arsenal man Alex Hleb starts for BATE this evening.

Starting XI: Scherbitsky, Filipovic, Filipenko, Volkov, Rios, Hleb, Dragun, Baga, Stasevich, Skavysh, Signevich

Chelsea team to play BATE Borisov

The team news is in! There are seven changes from Sunday's win…#BATEvCFC pic.twitter.com/Ezt1vjIgNR — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 8, 2018

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri makes seven changes to the side that beat Crystal Palace last weekend.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, a hat-trick hero against BATE in the last Europa League fixture, is among the starters.

Davide Zappacosta, Andreas Christensen, Gary Cahill, Emerson Palmieri, Eden Hazard and Olivier Giroud also come into the starting lineup.

They replace Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, David Luiz, Marcos Alonso, N’Golo Kante, Willian and Alvaro Morata.

Only goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, Jorginho, Ross Barkley and Pedro Rodriguez keep their places in the team.

Starting XI: Kepa, Zappacosta, Christensen, Cahill, Emerson, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Pedro, Hazard, Giroud