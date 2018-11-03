Confirmed Team News: Bournemouth vs Man Utd lineups – Lukaku out, Alexis starts

Here is the confirmed team news for today’s Bournemouth vs Manchester United match in the Premier League.

Bournemouth team to play Man Utd

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨 Your #afcb line-up named by Eddie Howe for our @premierleague game against Manchester United at Vitality Stadium! 🔘 Stanislas starts

🔘 Brooks up top with Wilson

🔘 Francis skipper Listen live: https://t.co/DOYLcT7l9Z 🍒#BOUMUN pic.twitter.com/gzS6L77Kv0 — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) November 3, 2018

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe makes one change to the side that won 3-0 at Fulham.

Junior Stanislas starts in place of Charlie Daniels.

Captain Simon Francis, an injury doubt with a groin complaint, has passed a fitness test and starts.

But Joshua King (ankle) is still absent.

Starting XI: Begovic, Francis, S Cook, Ake, Smith, Lerma, Stanislas, L Cook, Brooks, Fraser, Wilson

Man Utd team to play Bournemouth

There is no place in the Manchester United matchday squad for striker Romelu Lukaku.

The under-fire forward started on the bench against his former club Everton last time out, but is nowhere to be seen today.

Fit-again Alexis Sanchez comes into the starting XI for today’s lunchtime kick-off at Bournemouth.

He replaces Marcus Rashford in the only change to the side that started against the Toffees. The England international is among the substitutes.

Starting XI: De Gea, Young, Lindelof, Smalling, Shaw, Fred, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Martial, Sanchez