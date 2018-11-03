Skip to main content

Confirmed Team News: Bournemouth vs Man Utd lineups – Lukaku out, Alexis starts

Here is the confirmed team news for today’s Bournemouth vs Manchester United match in the Premier League.

Bournemouth team to play Man Utd

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe makes one change to the side that won 3-0 at Fulham.

Junior Stanislas starts in place of Charlie Daniels.

Captain Simon Francis, an injury doubt with a groin complaint, has passed a fitness test and starts.

But Joshua King (ankle) is still absent.

Starting XI: Begovic, Francis, S Cook, Ake, Smith, Lerma, Stanislas, L Cook, Brooks, Fraser, Wilson

Man Utd team to play Bournemouth

There is no place in the Manchester United matchday squad for striker Romelu Lukaku.

The under-fire forward started on the bench against his former club Everton last time out, but is nowhere to be seen today.

Fit-again Alexis Sanchez comes into the starting XI for today’s lunchtime kick-off at Bournemouth.

He replaces Marcus Rashford in the only change to the side that started against the Toffees. The England international is among the substitutes.

Starting XI: De Gea, Young, Lindelof, Smalling, Shaw, Fred, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Martial, Sanchez