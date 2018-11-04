Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this afternoon’s Chelsea vs Crystal Palace game in the Premier League.

Chelsea team to play Crystal Palace

Eden Hazard is fit enough for a place on the bench for Chelsea this afternoon.

Ross Barkley returns in midfield after being rest for the midweek Carabao Cup win over Derby County.

That means it is the same XI that started against Burnley last weekend. Winger Pedro starts despite limping off at Turf Moor.

Crystal Palace team to play Chelsea

Crystal Palace make one change to the side that held Arsenal to a 2-2 draw a week ago.

Jordan Ayew drops to the bench and is replaced by Max Meyer.

Meyer is one of four starters who also started the midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Middlesbrough.