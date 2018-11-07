Confirmed Team News: Juventus vs Man Utd lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Juventus vs Manchester United clash in the Champions League.

Juventus team to play Man Utd

Cristiano Ronaldo once again starts against his former club.

Paulo Dybala – the match-winner a fortnight ago in the reverse fixture – also plays.

There are two changes to the Juventus side that started at Old Trafford, with Mattia De Sciglio and Sami Khedira replacing João Cancelo and Blaise Matuidi.

Starting XI: Szczesny, De Sciglio, Chiellini, Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Khedira, Pjanic, Bentancur, Dybala, Ronaldo, Cuadrado

Man Utd team to play Juventus

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho makes two changes to the side that started last weekend’s Premier League win at Bournemouth.

Attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard and Ander Herrera, who starred after coming off the bench against the Cherries, both start.

They replace Juan Mata and Fred.

Romelu Lukaku is still suffering from the injury he sustained in training last week and did not make the trip to Italy.

Starting XI: De Gea, Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw, Herrera, Matic, Pogba, Lingard, Alexis, Martial