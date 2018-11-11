Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Fulham lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for today’s Liverpool vs Fulham match in the Premier League.

Liverpool team to play Fulham

Team news vs @FulhamFC. 🔴⚪️ Four changes from Tuesday's #UCL game; Gomez, Fabinho, Sahqiri and Firmino replace Matip, Milner, Lallana and Sturridge. #LIVFUL https://t.co/crptcDiDsA — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 11, 2018

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp makes four changes to the side that suffered a shock defeat to Red Star Belgrade in midweek.

Xherdan Shaqiri, who was left out for the trip to Serbia, Joe Gomez, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino all come into the starting XI.

They replace Joel Matip, James Milner, Adam Lallana and Daniel Sturridge.

Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Shaqiri, Salah, Mane, Firmino

Fulham team to play Liverpool

Fulham makes three changes for their trip to Anfield to face Liverpool.

Into the starting XI come Cyrus Christie, Alfie Mawson and Calum Chambers.

They replace Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Jean-Michael Seri and Luciano Vietto.

Starting XI: Rico, Christie, Chambers, Le Marchand, Mawson, Odoi, Anguissa, Cairney, Sessegnon, Schurrle, Mitrovic