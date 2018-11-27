Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs Young Boys lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Man Utd vs Young Boys game in the Champions League.

Man Utd team to play Young Boys

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho makes six changes to the side he accused of showing a lack of heart against Crystal Palace last time out for this evening’s game against Young Boys.

Left-back Luke Shaw returns from his domestic suspension and captain Antonio Valencia is back from his injury layoff. Phil Jones, Marouane Fellaini, Fred and Marcus Rashford also come into the starting XI.

They replace the injured Matteo Darmian and Victor Lindelof, Ashley Young, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Romelu Lukaku.

Starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Jones, Shaw, Matic, Fellaini, Fred, Lingard, Rashford, Martial

Young Boys team to play Man Utd

Starting XI: Ballmoos, Camara, Bergen, Sow, Assale, Sulejmani, Nsame, Benito, Lauper, Mbabu, Aebischer