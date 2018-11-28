Confirmed Team News: Paris Saint-German vs Liverpool lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Champions League group game between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool

PSG team to play Liverpool

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel is true to his word and starts with both Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in his XI to face Liverpool.

Starting XI: Buffon, Kehrer, Thiago Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat, Verratti, Marquinhos, Mbappe, Neymar, Di Maria, Cavani

Liverpool team to play PSG

How the Reds line-up in Paris.🔴🔵 Two changes – Gomez and Milner in. TAA and Shaqiri out. #PSGLFC https://t.co/VaRquEpEBh — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 28, 2018

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp makes two changes to the side that beat Watford on Saturday evening for tonight’s clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

Into the starting XI come Joe Gomez and James Milner. They replace Trent Alexander-Arnold and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Starting XI: Alisson, Gomez, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Mane, Salah, Firmino