Confirmed Team News: Paris Saint-German vs Liverpool lineups
Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Champions League group game between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool
PSG team to play Liverpool
Our starting line up for tonight's game!#PSGLFC
🔴🔵 #AllezParis
— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) November 28, 2018
PSG boss Thomas Tuchel is true to his word and starts with both Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in his XI to face Liverpool.
Starting XI: Buffon, Kehrer, Thiago Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat, Verratti, Marquinhos, Mbappe, Neymar, Di Maria, Cavani
Liverpool team to play PSG
How the Reds line-up in Paris.🔴🔵
Two changes – Gomez and Milner in. TAA and Shaqiri out. #PSGLFC
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 28, 2018
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp makes two changes to the side that beat Watford on Saturday evening for tonight’s clash with Paris Saint-Germain.
Into the starting XI come Joe Gomez and James Milner. They replace Trent Alexander-Arnold and Xherdan Shaqiri.
Starting XI: Alisson, Gomez, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Mane, Salah, Firmino