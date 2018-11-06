Confirmed Team News: Red Star Belgrade vs Liverpool lineups
Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Red Star Belgrade vs Liverpool clash in the Premier League.
Red Star Belgrade team to play Liverpool
Crvena zvezda team v @LFC this evening:
Borjan, Stojković, Savić, Degenek, Rodić, Jovančić, Krstičić, Srnić, Marin, Ben, Pavkov.
Substitutes: Popović, Jovičić, Babić, Stojiljković, Simić, Čaušić, Gobeljić. #fkcz #ucl
Liverpool team to play Red Star Belgrade
Tonight's #LFC team news.
🔴 Salah, Mane and Sturridge in attack
🔴 Matip and Lallana in
🔴 Keita named on the bench #REDLIV
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp makes three changes to the side that started at Arsenal over the weekend.
Into the starting lineup come centre-back Joel Matip, midfielder Adam Lallana and striker Daniel Sturridge.
They replace Joe Gomez, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino, who are all on the bench along with fit-again midfielder Naby Keita.
Klopp has left Xherdan Shaqiri on Merseyside amid fears that Balkan tensions might detract from the football.
Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Milner (c), Wijnaldum, Lallana, Mane, Salah, Sturridge