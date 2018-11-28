Confirmed Team News: Spurs vs Inter Milan

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Champions League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan.

Spurs team to play Inter Milan

Jan Vertonghen returns from injury to partner Toby Alderweireld in defence for this evening’s must-win game against Inter Milan.

His addition is one of four changes to the side that beat Chelsea last weekend. Harry Winks, Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura also come into Mauricio Pochettino’s starting XI.

Juan Foyth, Eric Dier, Christian Eriksen and Heung-min Son drop out.

Starting XI: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Lamela, Alli, Lucas, Kane

Inter Milan team to play Spurs

Starting XI: Handanovic, D’Ambrosio, Skriniar, De Vrij, Asamoah, Brozovic, Vecino, Politano, Nainggolan, Perisic, Icardi