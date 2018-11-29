Confirmed Team News: Vorskla Poltava v Arsenal lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Vorskla Poltava v Arsenal game in the Europa League.

Vorskla Poltava team to play Arsenal

Starting XI: Shust; Perduta, Dallku, Chesnakov, Artur; Sapai, Skliar, Sharpar, Rebenok; Kulach; Kolomoets

Arsenal team to play Vorskla Poltava

📋 Here's our team to face Vorskla Poltava in Kiev tonight 🇺🇦

With their place in the knockout rounds already assured, Arsenal manager Unai Emery gives his youngsters a chance against Vorskla this evening.

Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe and Joe Willock all start the match.

Emery makes 10 changes to the side that started last weekend’s win at Bournemouth. Only defender Rob Holding keeps his place in the starting lineup.

There are more unfamiliar names on the bench, with Jordi Osei-Tutu, Zech Medley, Charlie Gilmour, Bukayo Saka and Tyreece John-Jules all among the substitutes.

Regular starters Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mesut Ozil and Lucas Torreira have not travelled to Ukraine for this game.

Starting XI: Cech, Lichtsteiner, Jenkinson, Holding, Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi, Elneny, Willock, Ramsey, Smith Rowe, Nketiah