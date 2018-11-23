David De Gea and Chris Smalling set for tennis showdown

Manchester United team-mates David De Gea and Chris Smalling are set to go head-to-head to find out who is the best tennis player at the club.

In an interview with the ATP, Smalling was asked who is United’s best tennis player. He said he had beaten Phil Jones and Luke Shaw, adding that De Gea thought he was the best player but the pair had not played each other.

Catching wind of this on social media, De Gea responded suggesting the match will go ahead soon.

He said: “Tell me the time and the place. I prefer playing on grass. 😉🎾.”