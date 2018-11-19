Diogo Dalot provides fitness update ahead of Crystal Palace game

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot appears to have declared himself fit for this weekend’s return to Premier League action against Crystal Palace.

The Portugese youngster has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury in recent weeks, but is set to provide manager Jose Mourinho with a boost ahead of Saturday’s clash with the Eagles.

Writing on Twitter, Dalot said: “That feeling when you’re ready to help your team again.”

Dalot has been absence since sustaining an injury on international duty with Portugal Under-21s in October.

He has missed six matches during his layoff.

Having already been sidelined with an injury when he arrived at Old Trafford from Porto in the summer, he had to wait until September to make his debut for the Red Devils.

He impressed in the Champions League win over Young Boys and in the Carabao Cup defeat to Derby County, but then had his progress thwarted by his injury.