Emile Smith Rowe celebrates dream goal at the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal starlet Emile Smith Rowe has described scoring his first goal at the Emirates Stadium as a dream come true.

The 18-year-old scored what proved to be the winner in last night’s Carabao Cup fourth-round tie.

It means Smith Rowe has scored two senior goals in just 198 minutes of first-team action, having previously scored against Qarabag in the Europa League.

Reacting to last night’s goal, the teenager wrote on Twitter: “Dreams do come true🙏🏻❤️ words can’t describe how it felt😩 through to the next round💪🏻 support was unreal❤️.”

A Premier League appearance and goal is surely next on the agenda.