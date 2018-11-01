Emile Smith Rowe celebrates dream goal at the Emirates Stadium
Arsenal starlet Emile Smith Rowe has described scoring his first goal at the Emirates Stadium as a dream come true.
The 18-year-old scored what proved to be the winner in last night’s Carabao Cup fourth-round tie.
It means Smith Rowe has scored two senior goals in just 198 minutes of first-team action, having previously scored against Qarabag in the Europa League.
Reacting to last night’s goal, the teenager wrote on Twitter: “Dreams do come true🙏🏻❤️ words can’t describe how it felt😩 through to the next round💪🏻 support was unreal❤️.”
A Premier League appearance and goal is surely next on the agenda.
dreams do come true🙏🏻❤️ words can’t describe how it felt😩 through to the next round💪🏻 support was unreal❤️ pic.twitter.com/muam1uNrwS
— Emile Smith Rowe (@emilesmithrowe_) October 31, 2018