England’s Spurs players react to reaching the Nations League finals
England have qualified for the Nations League finals next summer after a comeback win over Croatia at Wembley this afternoon.
The Three Lions trailed 0-1 with 13 minutes left, but Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard and Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane secured a 2-1 win and a semi-final spot for the first edition of the tournament.
After the final whistle, Kane and his Spurs colleagues in the squad took to social media to give their reaction to the game. Here’s what they had to say.
This is how it feels to score the winner for @England at Wembley… #ThreeLions #England pic.twitter.com/Z8P89qjEJO
To hear that atmosphere at Wembley today was superb. What a year it has been in an @England shirt and even more exciting times ahead. Proud of the squad. Proud of our fans. #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/lunFRVclfl
Nations league finals!! Get in #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/V1MRjsuTOS
