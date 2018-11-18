England’s Spurs players react to reaching the Nations League finals

England have qualified for the Nations League finals next summer after a comeback win over Croatia at Wembley this afternoon.

The Three Lions trailed 0-1 with 13 minutes left, but Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard and Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane secured a 2-1 win and a semi-final spot for the first edition of the tournament.

After the final whistle, Kane and his Spurs colleagues in the squad took to social media to give their reaction to the game. Here’s what they had to say.