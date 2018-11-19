Harry Kane: NFL quarterback? Spurs star warns he’s coming for Tom Brady

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been trying his hands at some American football.

The England international is known to be a big fan of the NFL, and particularly of the New England Patriots, and has previously shared footage of himself playing the other football on social media.

In a new video published today, Kane is on quarterback duties and shows the sort of accuracy with his arm that he shows in front of goal with his feet.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Accuracy 💯🎯🏈 I’m coming for you, Tom Brady ! 😄”