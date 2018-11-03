Hector Bellerin ‘couldn’t help’ kissing Alexandre Lacazette after his equaliser vs Liverpool

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin says he couldn’t resist kissing team-mate Alexandre Lacazette after the Frenchman equalised in this evening’s Premier League game against Liverpool.

Lacazette’s 82nd-minute strike cancelled out James Milner’s opener meant the match ended 1-1 at the Emirates Stadium and extended the Gunners’ unbeaten run to 13 games.

As Lacazette celebrated his goal, Spain international Bellerin planted a smacker on his bearded cheek.

Writing on Twitter after the final whistle, the full-back said: “Couldn’t help it.”

The message was accompanied by a kissing emoji.