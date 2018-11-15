Jesse Lingard jokes that he’s inherited Marouane Fellaini’s hair

Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard has joked that he is the proud new owner of team-mate Marouane Fellaini’s afro.

The England international posted a photo of himself in action in training with the Three Lions. The image had been doctored to show Fellaini’s hardo sitting atop Lingard’s head.

The only reference to his borrowed lock was the subtle hashtag #CheersFelli.

Fellaini, who turns 31 today, yesterday posted photos showing that he had ditched his iconic look in favour of a much closer crop.