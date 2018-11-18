Jesse Lingard reacts to his tap-in heroics vs Croatia
Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard has been reflecting on his crucial tap-in against Croatia for England earlier today.
Having built a reputation for scoring spectacular goals for his country – most recently in last week’s friendly win over the USA – Lingard struck from virtually on the goal-line at Wembley this afternoon.
The goal tied the scores at 1-1 and set England en route to a comeback win that booked their place in next summer’s Nations League finals.
Here’s what Lingard had to say.
Tap In For Once Team Spirit #NeverGiveUp #JLingz pic.twitter.com/VyTNpOhEtQ
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) November 18, 2018
Who Said I Dont Do Tap Ins pic.twitter.com/zeVOYvoLdv
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) November 18, 2018
[Click here to watch Lingard’s goal and other highlights from the game.]