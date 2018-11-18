Jesse Lingard reacts to his tap-in heroics vs Croatia

Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard has been reflecting on his crucial tap-in against Croatia for England earlier today.

Having built a reputation for scoring spectacular goals for his country – most recently in last week’s friendly win over the USA – Lingard struck from virtually on the goal-line at Wembley this afternoon.

The goal tied the scores at 1-1 and set England en route to a comeback win that booked their place in next summer’s Nations League finals.

Here’s what Lingard had to say.

Who Said I Dont Do Tap Ins pic.twitter.com/zeVOYvoLdv — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) November 18, 2018

[Click here to watch Lingard’s goal and other highlights from the game.]