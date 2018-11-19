Juan Mata declares his happiness at derby result

Manchester United fans are probably still smarting from their derby defeat to Manchester City prior to the international break.

But attacking midfielder Juan Mata has managed to find some derby happiness.

The Spaniard has been back to his native Asturias during the international break. While in his homeland, he managed to watch the Asturian derby between Real Oviedo and Sporting Gijon.

Mata found himself on the winning side on this occasion as his hometown club Oviedo, where he started his youth career, emerged as 2-1 victors.

Writing in his weekly blog column, the United man said: “In Spain, as was the case in many other countries, there was no top-flight football due to the international break, but the second division did continue. I have returned to Manchester happy after Real Oviedo won 2-1 in the Asturian derby.

“It is a special game, with a big rivalry and a lot of history. This time around, the blue side of Asturias took the win in a great atmosphere in the Tartiere. Without doubt, it is a morale boost for what is to come.”