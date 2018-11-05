Juan Mata looks ahead to Juventus and Man City games

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata says Saturday’s 1-2 win at Bournemouth has put the squad in the right frame of mind for a big week ahead.

The Red Devils snatched victory at the Vitality Stadium thanks to Marcus Rashford’s injury-time winner. With the win coming after a 1-2 win over Everton last time out, Mata believes he and his team-mates are now ready to face a crucial Champions League clash with Italian champions Juventus and a derby with Premier League champions Manchester City next weekend.

Mata says United are motivated for the big challenge the fixture list has thrown up.

Writing in his weekly blog column, Mata said: “Back to back 2-1 wins have given us the confidence we need to face up to one of the most difficult weeks of the season.

“To visit both Juventus and Manchester City in the space of four days is a big challenge that the fixture list has put in front of us, and we are heading towards it with the utmost motivation.”

United lost to Juve at Old Trafford in the return game a week-and-a-half ago. The Italian giants are top of the group with three wins from their first three games.

Jose Mourinho’s side are nine points behind top-of-the-table City, who are unbeaten in the Premier League this season.