Juan Mata says Man Utd have put Crystal Palace game behind them

Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata says he and his team-mates have already put last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace behind them.

The Red Devils were held to a 0-0 draw by the Eagles on their return to action after the international break, with manager Jose Mourinho questioning the level of “heart” in his players’ performances.

Mata says United are still feeling bitter about the Palace game, but they are now focused on Tuesday’s Champions League group game against Young Boys.

The Spaniard believes an immediate switch of attention to the European fixture is the only way to get over Saturday’s result, which leaves United sitting seventh in the Premier League table and 14 points adrift of leaders Manchester City.

Writing in his weekly blog column, Mata said: “Still feeling bitter from drawing against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford, we’re already focused on our game against Young Boys.

“Obviously I would have liked to have been able to say something else, believe me, but the only way to get over a disappointment is to keep moving forward and in our case our next chance to do so is in a matter of hours.

“Tomorrow we have a key game for moving towards our objective of progressing in the Champions League.”

United are currently sitting second in their Champions League group, two points behind Juventus. Victory over Young Boys at Old Trafford tomorrow could secure qualification to the knockout rounds, if Juve beat Valencia.