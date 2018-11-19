Kyle Walker explains latest cramp episode to Liverpool man

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has denied suffering a bout of cramp in the closing stages of England’s dramatic win over Croatia yesterday.

In an imagined conversation with Liverpool youngster Joe Gomez posted on Twitter, Walker joked: “It’s not cramp Joe, I’m Kyling.”

Had to play my part bro 😉 https://t.co/ZIQoc143y1 — Joe Gomez (@J_Gomez97) November 18, 2018

Gomez said he had to play his part in the Kyling.

Kyling became a social media craze during last summer’s World Cup. Walker was famously lying on his back with his legs in the air as the rest of the England team celebrated their penalty shootout win over Colombia in the last-16.