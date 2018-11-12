Kyle Walker on the thought process behind his infamous Man Utd tweet

Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker reckons he ignored his brain in order to post his controversial post-match tweet after yesterday’s derby win over Manchester United.

The England international was feeling a little bit poetic following the 3-1 victory over the Red Devils.

In a swiftly deleted tweet, he wrote: “Our opponent was red / We heard the away fans boo / We’re twelve points heads ahead / And just like violets, Manchester is blue.”

Walker has now posted on Twitter again to give his account of how the poem came to be on his Twitter account.

He wrote:

*Wins Manchester Derby* My brain: don’t tweet it

don’t tweet it

don’t tweet it

don’t tweet it

don’t tweet it

don’t tweet it

don’t tweet it

don’t tweet it Me: the opponent was red…

don't tweet it Me: the opponent was red… — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) November 12, 2018

In ordinary circumstances, you would fear riling United into a stronger title challenge, but 12 points is a lot to make up!