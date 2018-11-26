Liverpool fans urge first-team star to go to bed after late-night tweets ahead of PSG clash

Liverpool supporters took to social media to urge goalkeeper Alisson Becker to go to bed after he went on a late-night tweeting spree.

The Brazil international posted a series of tweets in the early hours of this morning, including getting into spats with fans of rival clubs in his homeland.

His series of posts led many supporters to suggest he might have been under the influence of a few drinks at the time.

In one of his later tweets, posted in Southport, he pondered in Portuguese: “Does Twitter have an undo button? Hahahaha.”

With a Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night looming, Liverpool fans were urging Alisson to go to sleep, as the tweets below show.

Its bed time lad — Bonzar (@RajaSK3) November 26, 2018

Go bobos, big man. this should be you right now pic.twitter.com/h3wjo7ZYCK — Ciaran (@CiaranCRN) November 26, 2018

Get to kip lad big game on Wednesday — ➏➏ RT Pinned (@Trent666ArnoId) November 26, 2018