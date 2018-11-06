Liverpool players look ahead to Red Star Belgrade clash

Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media in the build-up to this evening’s Champions League game against Red Star Belgrade.

The Reds travelled to Serbia yesterday and trained at Rajko Mitić Stadium on Monday evening. After those final preparations, the players are now looking ahead to the match.

They will be hoping for a repeat of the comfortable victory over Red Star at Anfield in their last European game.

Here’s is what members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad have to say about this evening’s game.