Liverpool star reacts to Red Star Belgrade defeat

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has become one of the first players to stick his head above the parapet on social media in the wake of last night’s shock defeat to Red Star Belgrade.

The Reds suffered a 2-0 defeat in their Champions League group game in Serbia.

There has been little social media activity from the squad since the final whistle, but Milner this afternoon took to his Twitter to account to acknowledge that the performance had not been good enough.

The skipper for the evening wrote: “Not good enough last night… but we have two games left and it’s still in our hands.”