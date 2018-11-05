Liverpool’s 21-man travelling squad for Red Star Belgrade game

Liverpool have announced a 21-man travelling party for their Champions League game against Red Star Belgrade tomorrow evening.

The Reds travel to Serbia today ahead of their fourth group game.

Switzerland international Xherdan Shaqiri is not in the squad. Manager Jurgen Klopp has opted to leave him at home rather than ramp up tensions in the Balkans.

Captain Jordan Henderson is due to return to full training today, but this trip comes too soon for him after his recent hamstring injury.

But fellow midfielder Naby Keita, who hasn’t played since the October international games, has recovered from his hamstring problem and is in the squad.

Centre-back Dejan Lovren is also included after shaking off his injury.

Nathaniel Clyne is absent through illness.

Irish youngster Caoimhin Kelleher travels as Klopp’s third-choice goalkeeper.

Liverpool travelling squad for Red Star Belgrade

Fabinho, Van Dijk, Wijnaldum, Lovren, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Mane, Salah, Gomez, Alisson, Sturridge, Moreno, Lallana, Mignolet, Robertson, Origi, Solanke, Matip, Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold.