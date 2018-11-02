Liverpool’s Naby Keita and Jordan Henderson out of Arsenal game

Liverpool midfielders Naby Keita and Jordan Henderson have both been ruled out of this weekend’s Premier League clash with Arsenal.

Manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed at his press conference this morning that neither player will be available for tomorrow’s trip to the Emirates Stadium to face the Gunners.

Keita, aged 23, picked up a hamstring injury on international duty with Guinea last month and has not played since.

Henderson, aged 28, featured against Huddersfield Town in the first match back after the international games, but had to be substituted at half-time after sustaining a hamstring injury.

But the Reds boss confirmed that Henderson is due to return to full training at Melwood on Monday and that Keita is also set to resume training, so they could be in contention for the trip to Red Star Belgrade or next weekend’s game against Fulham.

In their continuing absence, Klopp is likely to pick a midfield comprising three of Georginio Wijnaldum, Fabinho, James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri.