Liverpool’s Netherlands players react to reaching Nations League finals

Netherlands scored two goals in the last five minutes to secure a 2-2 draw with Germany and book their place at next summer’s Nations League finals.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk scored the vital 90th-minute goal, which saw the Dutch top their group and land a semi-final spot at the expense of World Cup holders France.

Fellow Reds star Georginio Wijnaldum was also involved in the game.

After the final whistle, both Liverpool players took to social media to give their reaction to the game.

Man of the moment Van Dijk wrote on Twitter: “NEVER GIVE UP!!! Unbelievable night last night, we are through to the last 4! This team and these boys fight to the end! What a feeling to score the equaliser too. It’s an honour to captain this group! Bring on next summer!”

Midfielder Wijnaldum added: “We kept believing in each other and this is the result! So proud of the team.”