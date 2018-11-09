Man City vs Man Utd preview

Champions Manchester City face rivals Manchester United in the first derby clash between the two sides this season.

Man City team news

Kevin De Bruyne is out with the knee ligament injury he sustained in the Carabao Cup victory over Fulham

Nicolas Otamendi (muscular) and Ilkay Gundogan (hamstring) are doubts.

Man Utd team news

Striker Romelu Lukaku is an injury doubt for this game. He missed the wins over Bournemouth and Juventus with an unspecified problem.

He has now returned to training, but there are no guarantees that he will feature at the Etihad Stadium.

Captain Antonio Valencia and defender Diogo Dalot are expected to miss out, but Maroune Fellaini returned from his layoff against Juve.

Man City form

Manchester City have scored six goals in each of their last two games (against Southampton and Shakhtar Donetsk). They also remain unbeaten in the Premier League after 11 matches to date.

They boast a record of nine wins and two draws, with only Wolverhampton Wanderers on the opening day or the season and title rivals Liverpool having been able to deny them three points so far this term.

Man Utd form

Manchester United have recorded three 1-2 away wins on the bounce in all competitions. Victories at Everton and Bournemouth have helped to improve their standing in the lead, while the comeback win over Juventus in midweek will have given a major morale boost.

A record of six games, two draws and three defeats still represents a disappointing start to the season for the Red Devils.

