Man Utd legend Gary Neville hits back at former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has done his homework for ex-Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp.

Neville had irked Redknapp by claiming during his punditry on Monday Night Football that Spurs had been spineless for 30 years before Mauricio Pochettino took charge.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Redknapp said Neville’s comments were disgraceful, pointed to the former England international’s ill-fated spell in charge of Valencia, and told him to do his homework.

Neville has now responded with a spreadsheet favourably comparing his record at the Mestalla with Redknapp’s results at Queens Park Rangers and Birmingham City.

He wrote: “Homework’s done, sir.”