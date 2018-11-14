Skip to main content

Man Utd mock Kyle Walker in response to Marouane Fellaini’s new haircut

You might have expected Manchester United to want to let their derby defeat to Manchester City disappear into the mists of time over the international break, but they have instead opted to draw extra attention to it after midfielder Marouane Fellaini got a haircut.

In response to their Belgian midfielder been shorn of his iconic afro, United opted to channel Kyle Walker’s explanation for his triumphant post-derby tweet-and-delete.

The club’s official account tweeted:

*Sees @Fellaini with a new haircut*

Don’t say it
Don’t say it
Don’t say it
Don’t say it
Don’t say it
Don’t say it
Don’t say it

Us: “Has this been Photoshopped?”

Walker had tweeted:

*Wins Manchester Derby*

My brain:

don’t tweet it
don’t tweet it
don’t tweet it
don’t tweet it
don’t tweet it
don’t tweet it
don’t tweet it
don’t tweet it

Me: the opponent was red…

It might have been better to let that one go. We’re not convinced the last laugh is on Walker here.