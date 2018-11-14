Man Utd mock Kyle Walker in response to Marouane Fellaini’s new haircut

You might have expected Manchester United to want to let their derby defeat to Manchester City disappear into the mists of time over the international break, but they have instead opted to draw extra attention to it after midfielder Marouane Fellaini got a haircut.

In response to their Belgian midfielder been shorn of his iconic afro, United opted to channel Kyle Walker’s explanation for his triumphant post-derby tweet-and-delete.

The club’s official account tweeted:

*Sees @Fellaini with a new haircut* Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it Us: “Has this been Photoshopped?”

*Sees @Fellaini with a new haircut* Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it Us: "Has this been Photoshopped?" 💇‍♂️ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/rbiaXsWnRe — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 14, 2018

Walker had tweeted:

*Wins Manchester Derby* My brain: don’t tweet it

don’t tweet it

don’t tweet it

don’t tweet it

don’t tweet it

don’t tweet it

don’t tweet it

don’t tweet it Me: the opponent was red…

*Wins Manchester Derby* My brain: don't tweet it

don't tweet it

don't tweet it

don't tweet it

don't tweet it

don't tweet it

don't tweet it

don't tweet it Me: the opponent was red… — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) November 12, 2018

It might have been better to let that one go. We’re not convinced the last laugh is on Walker here.