Man Utd team-mate unimpressed by Marouane Fellaini’s new haircut

Word that Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has had his afro chopped off has reached team-mate David De Gea.

The Spain goalkeeper appears to be against his colleague’s decision to lose his iconic haircut.

Responding to photos of Fellaini sporting his new closely cropped look, De Gea responded with a flushed face emoji, complete with wide eyes and raised eyebrows.

De Gea is currently on international duty with Spain, so he will have to wait for a week-and-a-half before he gets a proper look at Fellaini’s new ‘do.