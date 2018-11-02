Man Utd’s Jesse Lingard and Alexis Sanchez available to face Bournemouth

Manchester United pair Jesse Lingard and Alexis Sanchez are available for this weekend’s Premier League game against Bournemouth, manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed.

The Red Devils boss says both players are “ready” for selection against the Cherries.

Lingard was close to being selected for last weekend’s win over Everton, but was left out after a late fitness test.

Similarly, Sanchez was considered to be fit but not quite ready for a return to action against the Toffees.

But Mourinho confirmed that midfielder Marouane Fellaini and young defender Diogo Dalot are still out injured, and that captain Antonio Valencia has suffered a setback due to a new injury.

Speaking to United’s in-house media team, Mourinho said: “A very good week. We work tactically, we improve some fitness levels. We improve some of the players that were almost there but not there – Lingard, Alexis – these kind of players, that were already available but not yet at a good level. We trained with our kids too. They mixed with us on one of the days, which is an amazing feeling for them.

“Dalot and Fellaini are still out. The only one that went one step behind was Antonio Valencia with some problem in his knee. But Lingard and Alexis, now I can say ‘ready’.”

Lingard has not featured since September due to a groin injury.

Sanchez made a short cameo appearance in the draw with Chelsea after flying straight back from international duty to London, but has not been fit enough to play since.