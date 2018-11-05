Man Utd’s Nemanja Matic explains why he didn’t wear a poppy for Bournemouth game

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has been explaining why he chose not to wear a poppy on his shirt for his side’s game against Bournemouth last weekend.

Most Premier League players wore poppies on their shirt for their fixtures last weekend. Matic and Stoke City’s James McClean were among the notable exceptions.

Matic, who has worn a poppy on his shirt in previous seasons as a United and Chelsea player, has now issued a statement on social media to respond to speculation as to why he had not done so on this occasion.

The Serbia international revealed that the poppy reminds him of the Nato-led bombing of his village.

Vrelo was bombed in 1999, when Matic was aged 12, during an offensive to drive Serbian forces out of Kosovo.

The 30-year-old confirmed that he will not be wearing a poppy for this weekend’s derby clash with Manchester City, which is being played on Remembrance Sunday.

Matic wrote: “I recognise fully why people wear poppies, I totally respect everyone’s right to do so and I have total sympathy for anyone who has lost loved ones due to conflict.

“However, for me it is only a reminder of an attack that I felt personally as a young, frightened 12-year old boy living in Vrelo, as my country was devastated by the bombing of Serbia in 1999. Whilst I have done so previously, on reflection I now don’t feel it is right for me to wear the poppy on my shirt.

“I do not want to undermine the poppy as a symbol of pride within Britain or offend anyone, however, we are all a product of our own upbringing and this is a personal choice for the reasons outlined.

“I hope everyone understands my reasons now that I have explained them and I can concentrate on helping the team in the games that lie ahead.”