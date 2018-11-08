Mesut Ozil sends get well soon message to Danny Welbeck

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has sent a get well soon message to team-mate Danny Welbeck, who was stretchered off during this evening’s Europa League game against Sporting Lisbon.

The England international received treatment and oxygen on the pitch at the Emirates Stadium after suffered what looked like a very serious leg injury.

He was carried off and replaced by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Ozil, who is not involved in tonight’s match, immediately responded to his stricken team-mate’s injury.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Oh no … get well soon Danny 😞🙏🏼.”