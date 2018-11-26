Paul Pogba urges Man Utd not to give up after Crystal Palace draw

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has urged the club not to give up in the wake of last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils put in a limp performance as they returned to action after the international break at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

Jose Mourinho’s side now sit seventh in the table, 14 points behind leaders and local rivals Manchester City.

But World Cup winner Pogba is not ready to throw the towel in yet.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Never give up 👊🏾.”