Skip to main content

Paulo Gazzaniga reacts to making his Argentina debut

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga won his first cap for Argentina in their friendly against Mexico overnight.

The 26-year-old came off the bench in the 59th minute to replace Geronimo Rulli and makes his international debut.

Gazzaniga kept a clean sheet and Argentina doubled their lead while he was on the pitch to secure a 2-0 victory at the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas.

After the final whistle, the Spurs man took to social media to react to the milestone.

He declared it: “A night to remember.”