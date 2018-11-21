Paulo Gazzaniga reacts to making his Argentina debut

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga won his first cap for Argentina in their friendly against Mexico overnight.

The 26-year-old came off the bench in the 59th minute to replace Geronimo Rulli and makes his international debut.

Gazzaniga kept a clean sheet and Argentina doubled their lead while he was on the pitch to secure a 2-0 victory at the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas.

After the final whistle, the Spurs man took to social media to react to the milestone.

He declared it: “A night to remember.”