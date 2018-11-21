Paulo Gazzaniga reacts to making his Argentina debut
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga won his first cap for Argentina in their friendly against Mexico overnight.
The 26-year-old came off the bench in the 59th minute to replace Geronimo Rulli and makes his international debut.
Gazzaniga kept a clean sheet and Argentina doubled their lead while he was on the pitch to secure a 2-0 victory at the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas.
After the final whistle, the Spurs man took to social media to react to the milestone.
He declared it: “A night to remember.”
Una noche inolvidable. 🙌🇦🇷⚽️ A night to remember.#VamosArgentina @Argentina pic.twitter.com/xP9lzJjq5p
— Paulo Gazzaniga (@GazzanigaPaulo) November 21, 2018