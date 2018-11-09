Photo: Aaron Ramsey wins goal of the month for Fulham strike

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has won the Premier League goal of the month award for October.

The Wales international, who is leaving the Gunners on a free transfer at the end of the season, was awarded the accolade for his strike against Fulham last month.

Ramsey provided a backheel finish to a team move he had helped to start in his own half in a 5-2 win over the Cottagers.

Responding to the news, Ramsey tweeted: “Delighted to win Carling Goal of the Month for October for our team effort v Fulham last month.”

You can see the 27-year-old posing with his award in the photo below.