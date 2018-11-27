Photo: Danny Welbeck celebrates his 28th birthday with painkillers and balloons

Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck was forced to take it easy as he celebrated his 28th birthday yesterday.

The England international took to Twitter last night to share a photo of his birthday festivities.

Welbeck, who suffered a broken ankle in the Europa League game against Sporting Lisbon earlier this month, is seen sitting with his feet up and with what appears to be a strip of painkillers on the arm of his chair.

The birthday boy is also surrounded by balloons, including the number 28 in inflated form.

Welbeck wrote: “Big 28. Onwards and Upwards.”