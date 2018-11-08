Photo: Danny Welbeck comforted by for Man Utd team-mate after injury

Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck was comforted by his former Manchester United team-mate Nani after suffering what appeared to be a serious ankle injury this evening.

Nani, who is now playing for Sporting Lisbon, held hands with England international Welbeck as he was being stretchered off the pitch.

The Gunners star landed awkwardly after jumping for a header in the Sporting penalty area.

He received treatment and oxygen on the pitch, before being carried off on a stretcher.