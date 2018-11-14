Photo: Danny Welbeck returns home on crutches after surgery on his broken ankle

Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck returned home yesterday after undergoing a second planned operation on his broken ankle.

The England international suffered the horror injury during last week’s 0-0 draw with Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League.

Welbeck went under the knife twice as surgeons aimed to give him the best chance of making a full recovery.

He left hospital on Tuesday to start his rehabilitation and vowed to return stronger than before.

Writing on Twitter, the former Manchester United man said: “Back home… Thanks for all the love and support. No doubt I will be back stronger than ever before. Recovery grind starts now.”