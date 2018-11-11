Photo: Erik Lamela suffers nasty head injury during win over Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela suffered a nasty cut to his head during yesterday’s win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The Argentina international sustained the injury when he slid in to tackle Palace’s Jeffrey Schlupp.

Although Lamela had to be substituted as a result of the cut, he was able to reassure fans that he had not suffered any last damage.

He posted a photo of himself sporting some stitches as he sat alongside match-winner and compatriot Juan Foyth on the team bus.

Lamela wrote: “For those that are wondering, I am feeling good!”