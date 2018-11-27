Photo: Harry Kane plays Fortnite while his daughter sits on his knee watching Peppa Pig

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been showing his multitasking skills when it comes to childcare duties.

The England international posted a photo on Twitter showing him managing to sneak some gaming time on Fortnite while sitting with his daughter on his knee.

Ivy Jane Kane was suitably entertained by Peppa Pig on a television screen on the wall above Kane’s Fortnite screen.

In a tweet accompanying the photo, the Spurs star – under the watchful gaze of Daddy Pig – said: “Parenting skills 💯👌.”